Long Talka: Drake Dives Deep Into Pusha T Beef, Kanye West Beef, Being Booed, New Album And More On Rap Radar Podcast [Video]

Drake Interview On Rap Radar Podcast

Drake, Elliott Wilson, and B. Dot helped make a very merry Christmas for 6God fans with the release of a two and a half hour in-depth interview with The Boy himself at his palatial Toronto home.

The trio didn’t waste a single bar. They tackled most of the major events of Drake’s career throughout the decade and provided some clarity on where Aubrey stands today with many of his peers who he’s had previous disagreements with like Pusha T, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

Also discussed is Drake’s new album, the future of OVO Sound, his production company, Frozen Moments, and a bevy of other owl god topics.

Pour something, roll something, and make yourself comfortable for this extendo talk from the notorious non-long talker.

Are you satisfied?