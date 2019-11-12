Musty Mayhem: Pettiest Reactions To Drake Getting Booed By Pillow-Humping Crunchy Sockers At Camp Flog Gnaw

- By Bossip Staff
By now, you’ve probably seen multiple angles of Drake getting booed by a sea of musty, crusty, dirty Airwalk-wearing minions at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival where he was the special surprise guest (much to the disdain of the tacky crowd.

Whew chil-lay, it was a complete and total MESS (especially when you consider that they wanted Frank Ocean instead of THEE BIGGEST ARTIST in Rap) that sent Twitter spiraling into a meme-crazy TIZZY.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Drake getting booed at Camp Flog Gnaw.

