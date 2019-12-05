OVO Opulence: Drake Gives A Tour Of His Lavish 6 God Palace, Makes Everyone Feel Poor & Ashy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Drake’s Magnificent Mansion Shatters Social Media

It’s safe to say Rap megastar Drake is RICH rich after seeing the stunning interior of his lavish 6 God palace on Instagram in a magnificent FLEX that showed the power of Pop money, riled up the haters and sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter while making everyone feel broke and ashy.

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Drake’s lavish 6 God palace on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.