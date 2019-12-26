A Very Cephus Christmas: Cardi & Offset Celebrate The Holidays At Their $6 Million Mansion

Cardi & Offset Celebrate The Holidays At Their $6 Million Mansion

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus had a happy holiday indeed.

Cardi and Offset recently revealed to fans that they purchased their dream home located in Atlanta’s ritzy Buckhead neighborhood. According to Cardi she and her hubby were looking for a house for years before finally closing on a massive 22,000 square foot mansion.

“@Offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious. It has been a roller coaster! Houses that @Offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on and a couple houses that I liked @Offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!” Cardi captioned a video.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the mansion was listed for $5,795,000 and boasts five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Cardi and her Migos man offered fans an “MTV Cribs” style tour of their luxurious pad just before Christmas and in it, you can see all the exquisite details including two walk-in closets that are separated by their own hallway in the master bedroom, a library, office space and finished basement with a full bar and wine cellar.

“We’re going to start drinking wine, baby!” said Cardi in one of the videos.

At one point Offset took over the tour and showed fans his “playground”, a MASSIVE garage that his realtor said could fit seven cars. Cardi also took fans to their backyard for a look at their huge, heated infinity pool.

The Cephus’ Christmas was clearly filled with holiday cheer, Offset even dressed up as Santa and rocked socks with Cardi’s face on them.

Happy holidays, Offset and Cardi!

See more from the Cephus’ Christmas closing on the flip.