Relationship Over! Draya Michele Callously Confesses Orlando Scandrick Split On Christmas Day

Draya Michele And Fiancee Orlando Scandrick Break Up

It’s a wrap for Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick as a couple as the entrepreneur and her footballer fiancee have officially called it quits. Earlier this week, Draya caught some slack from the public after she tweeted jokingly about wanting to see rapper DaBaby’s alleged nudes. People reminded Draya that she was in a relationship, but apparently, the Orlando supporters were wrong.

I have been single for the entire month of December.

So if anyone has anything to say about the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.

Merry Christmas Everyone.

Orlando and Draya were engaged to each other since 2015 and have a son together, Jru, who was born in 2016.

It sounds like it must’ve been an interesting split to announce things like this, and on Christmas Day?! Hit to flip to see how Draya has been showing off her singleness all month of December.

Ice cold but you feel the heat. @fashionnova #ad

Future looking bright @fashionnova #ad

