Black Santa Emoji: Funniest Tweets & Memes From Christmas 2019

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 22

Hilarious Tweets From Christmas 2019

We made it through another very merry (and very petty) Christmas filled with hilarious Twitter shenanigans, festive baddies and hilariously cheesy couples pics that almost made us forget how much of a spicy dumpster fire 2019 was.

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from Christmas 2019 on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.