Black Santa Emoji: Funniest Tweets & Memes From Christmas 2019

Merry Christmas boo, I’m making Mac and cheese today yo favorite remember we use to always joke and say that’s what I sounded like lol but naw I’m still working on myself hopefully we link soon.. tell yo sister I’ll be booking for some lashes for New Years love y’all ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/sG6FPTn98c — oneek (@auqeno) December 25, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From Christmas 2019

We made it through another very merry (and very petty) Christmas filled with hilarious Twitter shenanigans, festive baddies and hilariously cheesy couples pics that almost made us forget how much of a spicy dumpster fire 2019 was.

“I know I just posted a picture of me, my fiancée and our newborn son in matching pajamas this morning but I still wish it was you 🖤 Merry Christmas. Tell mama Cheryl she still got the best potato salad in the game. Love y’all forever 🎄.” pic.twitter.com/m0HlML7dt3 — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) December 25, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from Christmas 2019 on the flip.