RHOA Fans Bash ‘Businessman’ Todd For Allegedly Spending Kandi’s Coins Frivolously

#RHOA Fans Bash ‘Businessman’ Todd’s Spending, Fans Are Concerned

It’s been a topic of a conversation all week for fans of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” and Kandi has cleared it up!

In a scene with successful businesswoman Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, Todd tries to get Kandi on board with his new Mexican inspired restaurant by showing her the unrenovated space. As cameras rolled, Kandi suggested Todd take it easy with opening the business since he has already spent several hundred-thousands on other pending business ideas.

The scene lead to folks questioning Todd’s motives and assumptions that he was spending the money KANDI earned. The assumption is that Kandi, whose been a millionaire since she was probably 20, is letting her husband frivolously spend money that’s not his. However, Kandi says that’s NOT true!

“FYI. Todd is not spending my personal money. That is still safe is my savings portfolio. He & I have made a lot of money together which is what we use to invest in new business ideas. He helped make it so he can help decide how it’s spent. Thanks for your concern but we’re good!”

Kandi may have tweeted out her explanation that Todd has his own coins but folks are STILL dragging his spending habits!

#RHOA So Todd opened 6 businesses with Kandi’s money but he won’t let Kandi give Kaela money for financial support. pic.twitter.com/J4wyzEQzFn — 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) December 23, 2019

