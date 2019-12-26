Still Going Strong: Mara Brock Akil Appears With Salim Akil For First Time Since Sex Assault Allegations
Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil Still Going Strong
Producer and writer Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil appear to still be going strong despite having a rocky year. The couple was posted up on Mara’s personal IG account on Christmas day. The wife and creator stood locked armed with her husband in front of a beautiful Christmas display. In the caption, Mara wrote:
MR and MRS CLAUS// What a beautiful way to end this year— shopping for those we love with grateful hearts together! #InTheLandOf #Christmas2019
The coupled-up photo of the Akils is significant since it’s the first time they’ve been seen publicly together since Salim was hit with claims he sexually assaulted a mistress and copied her show idea for “Love Is ____”. The show has since been canceled by OWN network and the lawsuit is still ongoing. Salim denies allegations.
