Hot Ones: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Play Truth or Dab [Video]

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Take On Hot Ones

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are both well-known for going head-to-head on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed–But what happens when you throw violently hot chicken wings into the middle of their fights? Find out in this episode of the Hot Ones spinoff, Truth Or Dab, where guests have two simple choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the pain of the Last Dab hot sauce.

Check out the video down below as host Sean Evans drills the two sports obsessives with some seriously high-stakes questions about everything from the most insufferable fans in America, to private text messages with Lil Wayne.