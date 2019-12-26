DestinyHarrison 21-Year-Old Baltimore Business Owner Fatally Shot At Her Salon

#DestinyHarrison: Young entrepreneur gunned down in her own hair salon https://t.co/XVJIUaDO40 pic.twitter.com/qWa9pq8Fwt — Black Girl Tragic (@BlkGirlTragic) December 24, 2019

21-Year-Old Baltimore Business Owner Destiny Harrison Fatally Shot At Her Salon

There’s some seriously sad news to report out of Baltimore and it surrounds a young woman who opened her own salon. Destiny Harrison, 21, owned Southeast Baltimore’s Madam D Beauty Bar and was found dead inside her business after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Prior to her murder, she reported that $3,000 worth of human hair bundles were stolen from her shop and told authorities that she “feared for her life.”

WMAR reports that on December 10, Harrison filed charges against two people who lived near her salon, after she caught them in the back of her business stealing merchandise.

In written testimony, Harrison described a violent incident where one of the accused suspects held her down while the other one hit and stomped on her after she demanded her property back.

They then allegedly fled with the $3,000 worth of extensions.

“I’m scared for my life and business,” she wrote in the testimony.

The couple was charged with assault, theft, and burglary and a peace order was filed. Both people were told not to have any contact with Harrison and stay away from her salon.

Police have not arrested anyone for her murder but report that witnesses were on hand during the shooting and “scattered” when shots rang out.

Harrison leaves behind a daughter, 1.

Destiny’s mom Raquel Harrison told WBAL that her daughter’s legacy lives on. Destiny’s daughter will remain in her care.

“She wanted to be known as a legend for doing hair, and I think she did that,” Harrison said. “My baby is still with me. I still feel her all around. We’ve got her daughter, she’s definitely going to live through me and her daughter’s going to know her mother.”

A GoFundMe page exceeded its goal of $10,000 for Destiny’s funeral costs.