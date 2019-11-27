Girl, Bye! Baltimore Boos Melania Trump After Her Habanero Hubby’s ‘Rat & Rodent Infested’ Comments

Go home, Roger!

Baltimore Boos Melania Trump During Youth Opioid Summit After Her Habanero Husband Calls It A ‘Rat & Rodent Infested Mess’

Ahh yes, ya love to see AND ya love to hear it.

Melania Trump thought it’d be a good idea to take her “talents” to Baltimore after her Habanero of a husband called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and was met with the proper smoke.

CBS Baltimore reports that Deplorable Dorito’s wife was among a group of speakers who addressed middle and high school students at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Tuesday.

And as she walked to the podium it was clear that several people were unhappy to see Melania as she was met with a chorus of boos.



Still despite that, Melania spoke and tried to convince the youth that she really cared about them saying “no” to drugs under her “Be Best” initiative.

“Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she said. “In my time as first lady, I have traveled to hospitals and addiction centers around the country and have seen devastating results of drug abuse and addiction,” she added.

Riveting.

She’s since released a statement to CNN about being booed. Mind you she’s been booed before but it’s usually with her oxidized orange juice of a spouse by her side.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

MEH.

What do YOU think about Melania Trump being booed????