Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband’s License Suspended In New Legal Battle (Exclusive)

Kevin Hunter Accused Of Flouting Traffic Laws While Behind The Wheel

He’s been keeping a low profile since his estranged wife, talk show queen Wendy Williams, filed for divorce earlier this year.

But Kevin Hunter has nonetheless been living up to his bad-boy image, racking up a slew of traffic tickets and apparently continuing to drive even having his license suspended, BOSSIP can reveal.

Hunter’s license was suspended in October 2019 for parking at an expired meter, but records obtained by BOSSIP show he continued to accrue tickets since then. In November alone, he was cited three more times for parking violations.

New Jersey police pulled over the former “Wendy” executive producer as recently as November 25th for a parking violation, but he missed the December deadline to pay, records show.

The father of two – who drives a white Infinity SUV – has accumulated nearly a half dozen tickets since April 2019, and appears to have not paid or disputed his three recent tickets in court, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Since his soon to be ex-wife agreed to pay Hunter $250,000 to move out of their marital home in October, it doesn’t appear that his refusal to pay off these parking violations is financially related.

Hunter has largely withdrawn from public life after Williams accused him of having a longstanding affair with a young masseuse, who reportedly gave birth to his baby earlier this year. Meanwhile Williams is spending the holidays in Miami, basking in the news of her show’s renewal through 2022.

We’ve reached out to Hunter’s lawyer for comment.