Vibes Runneth Dry: Artist Exposes Mayo-y Opportunist YesJulz For Signing Her Then Going MIA

Artist Exposes Mayo Opportunist YesJulz For Signing Him Then Going MIA

If you haven’t heard of YesJulz shes a former Miami nightlife person who “brings vibes” to spaces and takes opportunities from people of color with the resume full of “vibes”. For the majority of 2019 shes probably came across your timeline getting flamed to smithereens for appropriating black culture. You know the type, white chick, smedium buttocks, box braids and post on Instagram and twitter then doesn’t understand why anyone is upset. The “my boyfriend is black”, “I have black friends”, “anyone who knows me..” type. With all the thirsty black males rushing to defend the expired milk as if their life depended on it. Yup that’s her.

Every time she’s in any spotlight its never for the work just the dramatics of her actions. According to one twitter user, she is exactly who everyone thought she was a bust.

Stop signing paperwork without a lawyer pic.twitter.com/VOUkNGk5sq — WAVY GUAVI OLA🇩🇴 (@ivmwavy) December 27, 2019

A member of the 070 group which features GOOD Music breakout 070 Shake, Treee Safari went to twitter and Instagram to expose YesJulz for allegedly finessing them into a contract and running off. Also claims she signed her and won’t let her drop music and when she tries to talk about being released Julz says to get a lawyer to contact her knowing she can’t afford one.

Treee also claims after singing Julz was slandered from Miami to Los Angeles by Karen Civil & Scottie Beam for her bullshit antics and went MIA. Julz was last seen getting her self shaded by Dj Akademiks back in October and went out sad then as well. She claims while Julz was MIA she fired her entire staff that ran her faux marketing agency and then she moved out of the country. While the original tweets were deleted Twitter users wasted no time reacting and getting the jokes off. In all due respect why in the world would anyone sign with a party promotor turned “dot connector” without a label imprint or even an advance. The lesson to learn here is to always have a lawyer you use and never sign without their input and expertise in any situation. Now let us enjoy these jokes.

Yes Julz in 25 years https://t.co/sSecCkkdIx — DOMO (@Dora_Winifred_) December 24, 2019

“I’m signed to YesJulz and I’m SHOCKED but things have gone horribly wrong. Just don’t advice guys having a lot of followers doesn’t qualify her to be a marketing company” pic.twitter.com/wzJtV21AdW — ROS is not Canon (@HumbleTeej) December 28, 2019

Folks were signing to YesJulz record label?? And she fired everyone and went overseas and no one has seen her?? Lmfaoooo yo the jokes write themselves here — TopNotch (@_TopNotchTim) December 28, 2019

yesjulz at it again? juugin’ her artists? especially, tree? who’s from east orange? coldgame smh. she’s the worst, dawg. — nyles. (@nylesxnature) December 28, 2019

MaybeJulz just gotta release everyone from her roster..you’re messing with young people’s lives…they dumb for signing with her but I don’t think they should perpetually pay for the price for it. Work McDonalds until you have enough lawyer bread to get yourself out of it 🤷🏿‍♂️ — White Gold (@Blancogold) December 28, 2019

I seen “ signed with YesJulz “ and immediately stopped reading ! Like …. pic.twitter.com/dE4xSTFgfY — 🏁 TMC (@Eunique_ny) December 27, 2019

I’m not even the jump on YesJulz bash wagon type. But who in their right mind is signing to her record label? Makes zero sense. — Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) December 27, 2019

Blame these “gatekeepers” of hip hop enabling people like yes Julz 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) December 28, 2019

Streets saying YesJulz took homegirls contract money to buy box braids and Dashikis for her Ghana trip — Rio$./Black George Costanza (@OvertimeRios) December 28, 2019

They signing 720 deals with YesJulz bruh pic.twitter.com/LCEttBnOC5 — Kee/Jorja Smith’s Whore (@GroovyKee19) December 28, 2019

Yes Julz has a record label and niggas was signing to her?!??? pic.twitter.com/CSiF1MQMWe — Keyser Söze (@D_Mac_City) December 28, 2019

You signed a record deal with yesjulz and you’re being dicked around? pic.twitter.com/i4VfsTCsv4 — James Williams (@photojimmy) December 28, 2019