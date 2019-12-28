Dirty Dogs: J.R. Smith Has ‘Hard’ Christmas After Wife Blasted Alleged Affair, Says He’s Not ‘Truly Happy’

J.R. Smith’s Affair Guilt Sinking In?

J.R. Smith reveals he’s not “truly” happy after being blasted for having an alleged affair with actress Candice Patton.

The NBA player answered questions from fans in his Instagram stories this week when the question of his happiness came up. In several answers, Smith shared with his followers that he had a hard time getting through Christmas. Just last week, his wife Jewel Harris revealed that Smith had been estranged from her and seeing another woman. Based on his answers, the turmoil from the alleged affair seems to be sinking in.

Here’s what J.R. wrote on Instagram:

Question: How was your Christmas? J.R.: It was one of the hardest Christmas’s I had but we still pushing! Question: What’s your favorite song at the moment? J.R.: I Get Lonely Question: How are you doing with everything you have going on? J.R.: I take everything day by day can’t rush your own progress. Question: Are you happy? J.R.: Not truly, but I’m working on it.

Why do you think J.R. is having such a rough time?