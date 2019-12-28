IG Thots: Celina Powell Details Alleged Coke-Snorting Sex With Married Snoop Dogg, Shows ‘Receipts’ He Sent Her $20,000 [Video]

Celina Powell Details Alleged Snoop Dogg Affair

Remember when Celina Powell alleged she was sleeping with Snoop Dogg? The alleged affair happened in the summer of 2018, according to the IG thotress but folks were slow to believe her. Celina has a history of lying on celebrity men for clout. This time, however, she says her Snoop story is real and she shows screenshots (allegedly) of their conversations.

Celina says her Snoop affair ended after his driver let her off on the side of the road after they hooked up. She was so livid she threatened to expose the affair. Snoop then allegedly wired her $20K to “make it up to her” but it was too late. She had already posted about his cheating.

Do YOU belive her? Hit play to hear it.