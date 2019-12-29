Beastmode Baeship Going Strong: Lori Harvey & Future Travel To Lagos

Lori Harvey & Future Travel To Lagos

Lori Harvey and her bae Future are still going strong. The socialite and the rapper are both currently in Lagos, Nigeria and have been openly posting their locations on social media.

Future shared photos of his motherland arrival and a video of him being driven around.

The ATL trapper’s in town for his scheduled “Future Live in Lagos” show at the Eko Convention Centre on December 29. Future announced his Lagos performance with an Instagram video saying, “For all my Nigerian followers, Future will be performing in Lagos on December 29th.”

Lori also shared a sexy pic of herself rocking all black very coincidentally with the Lagos location tag.

And while the two didn’t spend the Christmas holiday together, rumors are swirling that he gifted her a shiny new Rolex.

Prior to their Lagos coupledom, Future confirmed that Lori was his “Dirty Sprite” sweetie with a pic of her on his Instastory captioned “Flawless. Tap for details.” Below is the photo he used.

This unofficial’s couple pretty much all the way confirmed, right?

Do YOU think Lori and Future will make it official in 2020?