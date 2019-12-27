Positivity: Future & The FreeWishes Foundation Host 6th Annual “FreeWishes Winter Wishland” Extravaganza

Future & The FreeWishes Foundation Host 6th Annual “FreeWishes Winter Wishland” Extravaganza

Future spent his holiday spreading good cheer courtesy of his foundation.

The FreeBandz rapper partnered with his mother Stephanie Jester, President of the FreeWishes Foundation, and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson for the 6th annual “FreeWishes Winter Wishland” Extravaganza. The lavish affair benefitted families in need and took place at Atlanta’s Bessie Branham Park.

The event included face painting, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, circus acts…

DJ, treats and of course, giveaways. Attendees of the interactive winter wishland were flooded with toys including bikes, “Freebok” t-shirts and dolls.

Future continued the tradition of bringing several of his children along to give back including his son Future Zahir who posed for a Wilburn family photo.

Shoutout to Future for spreading smiles this holiday season.

