My Collection: Future AP’d Lori Harvey & Posted Her On The Gram Sparking Internet Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Future Publicly Claimed Lori Harvey As His Bae Causing Internet Reactions
Well, looky here! There’s been speculation circulating for weeks about rapper Future and former Diddy flame Lori Harvey shacking up and now we have some confirmation. The “Dirty Sprite” rapper posted up his new bae in his Instagram stories just days after it was rumored they spent his birthday together.
In the photo, it appears that Lori is wearing an Audemars Piguet timepiece, possibly gifted by Future.
Thie internet is having FUN with this bit of information because of all of the ironies attached to both Lori and Future. Navaydius has 1,000 baby mamas in rotation and Lori is fresh off of breaking Diddy’s geriatric heart. Straight SAVAGE!
Hit the flip to see how else folks are responding to Lori infiltrating Future’s collection.
