In White Folks News: Zac Efron Reportedly Almost Died Filming New Series, ‘Killing Zac Efron’

Zac Efron Responds To Reports He Fell Ill In Papua New Guinea

At the beginning of December, Zac Efron flew to Papua New Guinea to start filming his upcoming Quibi series, Killing Zac Efron–and according to reports, the show almost lived up to it’s title.

Over the weekend, news broke that the 32-year-old actor contracted a very serious infection just before Christmas. According to reports from The Sunday Telegraph, he came down with a form of typhoid or a similar bacterial infection and was then flown to Brisbane, Australia on a “life or death” flight with the assistance of medical professionals. Once he arrived in Brisbane, he was admitted to the St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital, where he received several days of treatment before being given the “all clear” by doctors.

He flew home to the United States on Christmas Eve.

It’s not exactly clear on how Efron ended up contracting the infection, but Typhoid is a bacterial disease that can be spread through contaminated food, water, or close contact.

After an outpouring of support from fans all over social media, Efron took to Twitter to let everyone know he’s doing just fine.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” the actor tweeted. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

As for the series, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news back in November, announcing the pickup of Killing Zac Efron by new video streaming platform, Quibi. According to their reports, the series will send the actor into the wilds of a remote island for three weeks with only the bare essentials for survival.

A release date for the show hasn’t been announced yet, but Quibi is set to launch sometime in April.