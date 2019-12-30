Merry Matrimony: Nick Young And Fiancee Keonna Green Seen For First Time Since Christmas Day Engagement [Video]

Nick Young And Fiancee Keonna Seen At Dinner In LA

Nick Young will finally become and honest man as he is now engaged to marry his high school sweetheart and mother of his 3 children, Keonna Young.

BOSSIP reported about the Christmas Day engagement last week and now the folks at TMZ have caught up with the happy couple for the first time since they took their news to the ‘gram.

Peep what they had to say about their future together…

Congrats!