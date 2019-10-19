Take This L: Nick Young Claims He Missed His Shot With Rihanna Because He Was Dating Iggy Azalea

Nick Young Turned Down Rihanna While He Was With Iggy

If any of us were doing something while Rihanna was in the audience, it’s safe to say we’d all try to perform our best in an effort to impress her–and that’s exactly what Nick Young did. Not only that, he claims his efforts were successful in getting her attention.

Swaggy P was on the Certified Buckets podcast earlier this week, where he told a story from 2014. He admits to being motivated to play his hardest because Rihanna was sitting courtside, and when reporters asked about his gameplay afterward, he gave Rih a shoutout.

"You could've been King of Barbados." 😂😂😂@NickswagyPYoung on shooting his shot with @Rihanna courtside at a @Lakers game back in the day More ☑️: https://t.co/ANAX3Gqhzx pic.twitter.com/fNDoTmzbts — Certified Buckets (@CertifiedBckts) October 18, 2019