Take This L: Nick Young Claims He Missed His Shot With Rihanna Because He Was Dating Iggy Azalea

Nick Young Turned Down Rihanna While He Was With Iggy
If any of us were doing something while Rihanna was in the audience, it’s safe to say we’d all try to perform our best in an effort to impress her–and that’s exactly what Nick Young did. Not only that, he claims his efforts were successful in getting her attention.
Swaggy P was on the Certified Buckets podcast earlier this week, where he told a story from 2014. He admits to being motivated to play his hardest because Rihanna was sitting courtside, and when reporters asked about his gameplay afterward, he gave Rih a shoutout.
“She hit me back, but I couldn’t go full throttle with it because I was like, in the beginning stages of my relationship with [Iggy].”
Nick and Iggy dated for years, even getting engaged–but things ended when the baller was caught cheating (but not with Rihanna).
