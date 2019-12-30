For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kanye West Stops By Skid Row For The One-Year Anniversary Of Sunday Service [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye Visits LA’s Skid Row For The Last Sunday Service OF 2019
It’s been one year since Kanye West embarked on his journey to take church with him everywhere he goes, and now, he’s reflecting on how the last 52 weeks have changed him and the people around him.
During his speech, Ye covered a lot of different topics: like the fact that Sunday Service has saved him since it began a full year ago. He also talked about the homeless crisis in Los Angeles and everywhere else, going on to add that he’s got a vision for a worldwide solution.
