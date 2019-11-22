Temptation: NYC’s Sapphire Strip Club Invites Kanye To Perform ‘Sunday Service’

NYC’s Sapphire Strip Club Invites Kanye To Perform ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West has spent 2019 in his current era (some would say gimmick) praising the lord and working on his image. Throughout this time he’s been very open about his porn addiction and how it impacted his life since the age of 5. In his recent Beats1 interview with Zane Lowe Kanye explains he found his dad’s Playboy out and then begun paying a local friend to buy them for him. Before his “Jesus Is King” movement started he was open and very vocal of his love for websites Blacked and Pornhub. West even infamously helped with the 2018 Pornhub awards even performing his filthy non-Jesus like song “I Love It” alongside Lil Pump.

Since then he’s “changed” and he’s performing his “Sunday Service” coast to coast, most recently at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston. Before stepping foot in the megachurch, he made a pitstop at the local jail to perform for the inmates.

The jail performance caught the attention of several unlikely entrepreneurs who want in on the worship cash cow expeditiously. One of those unlikely businesses happens to be popular NYC gentlemen club “Sapphire Midtown.”. The strip club penned an open letter to Kanye West in hopes to get his attention and make a “Sunday Service” live from the pole happen. In the letter they club even makes a reference to Kanye’s love for adult entertainers and how this would give him the chance to perform for all the strippers, staff, and more.

The jig here is dangling the opportunity to try and persuade their lives to Jesus while the club gets worldwide coverage and some sort of financial advancement. With Kanye the idea of ruling out what he wouldn’t do is a losing battle. We never expected him to be a MAGA hat, Trump-supporting, non voting, megachurch performing born again Christian, but here we are.