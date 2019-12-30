Angela Rye Confirms Common Breakup ‘We Will Always Be Friends’

Angela Rye Confirms Common Breakup

Angela Rye is confirming what’s been suspected, she’s no longer dating Common. Our political analyst bae spoke candidly on her split from the rapper during her “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review podcast” after soliciting fan questions.

During the podcast, Angela dished on a number of 2019’s highs and lows including Trump’s impeachment, Gabrielle Union’s “America’ Got Talent” firing, the Mueller report and Sunny Hostin holding it down on “The View”;

“Happy (early) Kwanzaa fam! In the spirit of kujichagulia (second principle of self determination), we end this podcast year stronger and better than ever. It’s a time of reflection, impeachment, and a path forward. Angela discusses life, impeachment, dating, impeachment, what it means to be 40, impeachment…and did we say impeachment?”

Things got especially interesting however when she had an #AskAngela segment and a fan asked about her relationship status.

“What happened with you and Common?! I just love to see black love!” asked a fan.

Angela then gave a detailed answer, telling the fan that their opposing views on wanting children caused their AMICABLE split.

“What I would say happened is we broke up. We were together for about a year this time and we broke up, I think it was September-ish maybe, because we just want different things. This was right after the time that I realized I was going to take the second godson, the 9-year-old [Ryan], more often. I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking probably for two months about ‘Let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’ and I think when somebody tells you they don’t know they don’t really want that, they just don’t want to hurt you. “For me, I was like, I’m clear, I’m getting clarity around what I want for myself…so the thing that I would say is he is more established in his career a we have a little bit of an age difference and he has a fully grown wonderful human daughter I love, Omoye, in law school so not wanting to start over is a thing.” ”I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an amicable parting of ways. But we’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person. I’m kind of glad you asked this, there’s so many stories about what happens.”

Angie also confirmed that she received death threats over their coupledom and confirmed that she’s dating someone new. *wiggles eyebrows*

“I’ve learned a lot from him, it was a great relationship, a great relationship journey,” said Angela. “I think it really positioned me to be in a more open, receptive space for love and what I require from my relationships for the person I’m dating now.”

As previously reported Angela is reportedly dating her “gift”, L.A. restaurateur/4thMVMT CEO Karim Webb.

Prior to kinda-sorta going public on Angela’s InstaStory, Karim moderated an AfroTech panel featuring Angela and made her his WCW back in August. Common is reportedly dating Tiffany Haddish.

Angela seems to be in a great place and it’s nice to see that despite their split she and Comm are still friends. Very mature.

What do YOU think about Angela Rye confirming her Common breakup???