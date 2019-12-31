Mo Money: Offset Is Reportedly Being Sued By An LA Jeweler Over $47,000

Offset Is Reportedly Being Sued By Jeweler For Unpaid Debt

It’s no secret that The Migos know their fair share when it comes to all things drip–but according to a popular jeweler, one of the group’s members hasn’t made good on some payments. According to reports from TMZ, Offset purchased a piece from a popular jeweler in Los Angeles, but he hasn’t paid the guy in over a year.

Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, going after him for $47,000, which he claims are unpaid fees from an October 2018 transaction at his store. The legal docs–obtained by the publication–include a copy of an invoice allegedly showing Offset bought some bling for $110k, but only paid $63,000 at the time, leaving the balance of $47k.

Marco claims that his legal team sent Offset a letter in early December demanding the payment within 7 days, but they never got it. So now, the jeweler is doing everything he can to get the full amount plus interest and attorney fees.