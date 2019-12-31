Mo Money: Offset Is Reportedly Being Sued By An LA Jeweler Over $47,000

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN
Offset Is Reportedly Being Sued By Jeweler For Unpaid Debt
It’s no secret that The Migos know their fair share when it comes to all things drip–but according to a popular jeweler, one of the group’s members hasn’t made good on some payments.
According to reports from TMZ, Offset purchased a piece from a popular jeweler in Los Angeles, but he hasn’t paid the guy in over a year.
Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, going after him for $47,000, which he claims are unpaid fees from an October 2018 transaction at his store. The legal docs–obtained by the publication–include a copy of an invoice allegedly showing Offset bought some bling for $110k, but only paid $63,000 at the time, leaving the balance of $47k.
Marco claims that his legal team sent Offset a letter in early December demanding the payment within 7 days, but they never got it. So now, the jeweler is doing everything he can to get the full amount plus interest and attorney fees.
The lawsuit in question also lists Quality Control Music COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Neither Offset nor his label has commented on the matter.
Maybe Offset could use that cash his wife Cardi B gave him for his birthday to pay the jeweler back?
