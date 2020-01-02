Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Dead At 30 From Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon Dead At 30 From Drug Overdose

The former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina has died. Nick Gordon passed away today, January 1, 2020, from a drug overdose. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE who spoke with Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

The Daily Mail also reports that Gordon suffered a number of heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he eventually died.

His brother expressed his grief on Facebook.

“GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry.”

In a separate post he added;

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.” “S— wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you , New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Prior to his passing Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina after the late daughter of Whitney was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the home she lived in with Gordon. Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Krissi’s estate, it’s unclear if he made payments towards the amount before his passing.

Prior to Gordon’s passing the Max Lamos, the friend who allegedly found Bobbi Kristina unresponsive passed away from an overdose.

This story is still developing…