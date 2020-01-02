New Year, New Me: YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For His Old “Ignorant” Views

YG Issues An Apology To The LGBTQ Community

Only 10 minutes after ringing in the new year, YG took to Twitter to let his fans know he’s a changed man.

A little after midnight on January 1st, the rapper decided to start the year off by issuing an apology to the LGBTQ community, saying that his past views were ignorant and he doesn’t feel that same way now.

“it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant,” the Bompton native typed. “i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

Fans immediately flocked to the replies to congratulate and thank YG for his growth, commending his effort to issue an apology without first being prompted to by some sort of scandal.

With that being said, it’s not really clear what exactly YG is apologizing for. The rapper could be referring to a private matter the media doesn’t know about, or maybe even using outdated language and/or homophobic slurs in past music–but again, it’s not rally clear.

The first thing a lot of fans thought when they saw this apology was his on-again, off-again boo Kehlani. The songstress–who identifies as queer–prides herself on being understanding and open to different lifestyles. It’s a serious possibility that the “All Me” singer is the one who brought the “ignorant” old views to YG’s attention, prompting the apology.

Whatever the case, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity issue an apology just because they want to, not because fans are standing outside of their tour bus with pitch forks and demanding it.