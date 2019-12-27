For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kehlani, Mack Wilds & More Join In On Sharing Their Favorite Random Music Facts

The Internet Takes Part In Sharing Their Random Music Facts

While Twitter can often turn into a cesspool of ignorance, misconstrued replies, and deleted hot takes, there are also some days where the people on the platform show us why we continue to log in time and time again.

On December 23, a user by the name of Bev Gooden sent out a prompt: Tweet your most random music fact.

Tweet your most random music fact. — Bev Gooden (@bevtgooden) December 24, 2019

People online really connected with this idea and the thread quickly became one of the most interesting we’ve seen in a long time. Everything from personal anecdotes by people in the industry to random facts from interviews or documentaries started surfacing and gaining traction. For all the music lovers out there, these tidbits about the inner workings of the music industry are as engaging as it gets–and the replies just kept getting better and better.

Kehlani joined in on the party with a fact of her own, letting her followers know that the first song she ever got placed was Kevin Gates’ “In My Feelings.”

my first songwriting placement was “In My Feelings” by Kevin Gates https://t.co/JnfepKh2Nr — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 26, 2019

One user chimed in with a fact about Justin Timberlake’s first album, Justified, and what role Michael Jackson played in its creation.

Justin Timberlake's debut album was mostly composed of songs written by Pharrell that were rejected from Michael Jackson's Invincible. Yes, "Rock Your Body" was originally intended for MJ. https://t.co/oM3gdwHEPN — M. (@MiQL) December 26, 2019

Another music historian shared something fascinating about how Lauryn Hill helped John Legend early on in his career.

in 1998 while recording her debut album, lauryn hill hired a junior at the university of pennsylvania to play the piano on “everything is everything” after he impressed her with a stevie wonder cover. that student was john legend. https://t.co/vjxbjXRavK — room temperature girl (@pray4lex) December 26, 2019

And Mack Wilds jumped in with a subtle flex, explaining how he ended up on one of the most popular albums of the decade.

during my 90210 days, i randomly went to a studio session with my bros and wound up being one of voices in the prayer for Kendrick’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.” https://t.co/7X78kpNSlt — Mack. (@MACKWILDS) December 26, 2019

