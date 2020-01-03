Surviving R. Kelly: Twitter ERUPTED When The Documentary Revealed THESE White Women Were Behind #UnMuteRKelly

Surviving R. Kelly Reactions

The very necessary and hard to watch Surviving R. Kelly documentary made its return on Thursday and it was full of newsworthy moments. We learned about the trauma the Kelly family faced, the people who enabled R. Kelly and more about just how his reign of terror destroyed women’s lives. One of the more shocking moments from the documentary came from the fact that two of the most staunch defenders of R. Kelly are two white women. Not just any white women, they are two white women who started the #UnMuteRKelly hashtag to silence black women and his victims.

Naturally, they became reminders of the 53% and how white women are perpetrators of violence against black women. So there’s that. You know what happened next. They got dragged all the way back to Mayoville for their sins.

Of course it was a white woman who started the counter campaign against #MuteRKelly of course it was! #SurvivingRKelly — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 3, 2020

