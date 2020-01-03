Eskimo Bros: Here’s What Happened When Future And Diddy Were Spotted Hanging Out Together WITHOUT Lori Harvey

Future And Diddy Are Buddies

DJ Khaled decided to have himself a good old-fashioned rapper get together in Miami on Thursday night full of his besties, Diddy, Meek Mill and Future. The crew rode jet skis together and then took in courtside seats to the Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors game. While this party wouldn’t usually result in much attention, the connections between the fellas in attendance raised some eyebrows.

If you recall, Diddy just got out of a relationship (see: maybe dumped) with Lori Harvey. Now, she’s allegedly dating Future. Add in the fact that Meek Mill rapped about Lori being on his wish list and you have a whole awkward day at the beach.

Lori is probably unbothered as she has been enjoying the chaos of her single life and the men fawning over her. She is really just living her best life and we love it.

That gotta be wild for Lori Harvey you in the room chillin while your dude Future out riding Jet Ski’s with your old work Diddy, Khaled, & Meek said u was on his wish list. Awkwaaarddd — Luvcryssmith (@CrystalUnique) January 3, 2020

Twitter, of course, had all sorts of petty reactions that you HAVE to see.