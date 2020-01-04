BOSSIPSounds: 2 Chainz Releases Artsy A-Town Appreciation Anthem “Falcons Hawks Braves” [Video]

2 Chainz Drops New Single “Falcons Hawks Braves”

2 Chainz is starting 2020 off strong with the release of his second unannounced single “Falcons Hawks Braves”.

It appears that Mr. Commes Des Garcon is trying a new strategy this year where his new tunes are released on YouTube first as music videos.

We’re not sure what else Dos Necklaces has up his sleeve in the upcoming weeks but he’s been teasing new music via Instagram for months now. Perhaps we are close to a new album from The Biggest Toni soon.

Until then, check out the Lookin’ Like It Records CEO’s newest joint celebrating the city of Atlanta, “Falcons Hawks Braves”

Peace up, A-Town down.