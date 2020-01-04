All Clear! Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage-4 Cancer

Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Cancer

Pam Grier may be a cancer survivor, but luckily, she isn’t in the middle of another battle, even though some recent rumors online say different.

According to reports from TMZ , social media posts started to surface this week saying that Pam was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and in a fight for her life. Fortunately, a representative for Grier told the publication that the rumors are fake and she’s healthier than ever.

According to her rep, she will be headed to work tomorrow on season 3 of her ABC show, Bless This Mess, putting in 8-10 hour days.