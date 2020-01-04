Catch Fade: 74-Year-Old Wilting Rocker Rod Stewart Charged With Battery For Punch Security At Child’s Party

Rod Stewart Charged For Punching Hotel Security

Rod Stewart has found himself in a bit of trouble with the law after a brouhaha at a Florida hotel.

According to DailyMail, Stewart, a rock legend, has been charged with misdemeanor simple battery for punching a security guard outside of a children’s party at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach.

Jessie Dixon was working the private event at the hotel and tells police that saw a large group of people at the check-in table for the event who were unauthorized to attend. That group included 74-year-old Stewart and his 39-year-old son Sean. Dixon says the group became angry and started to make a scene when they were asked to leave. You know how white folks don’t like to be told they CAN’T do something.

The security guard tells the cops that Sean Stewart got “nose to nose” with him in a hostile way and when Dixon attempted to make space between himself and the silver-spooned son, he was pushed. That push was then followed by a punch to the ribs from none other than Rod Stewart himself.

For his part, Stewart says that Dixon became argumentative with his family and that lead to the physical confrontation. Two hotel employees testified that they saw Sean and Rod lay hands on the man. The security footage corroborated those accounts.

Dixon told police he wishes to press charges against Rod Stewart but there is no word on whether sonny-boy Sean will be charged as well.

Animals. Thugs. Disgraceful.