Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2020 Golden Globes?

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are currently taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and a number of your favorite celebs are in attendance. While the red carpet like the awards were pretty melanin deficient, some stars showed up and put their best foot forward.

Kerry Washington bared her baaaaawdy in a custom Altuzarra blazer and skirt from the label’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Stylist Law Roach who dressed Kerry for the evening told PEOPLE that he was ecstatic to see Olivia Pope go for something so scandalous.

“I’m covered in goosebumps,” Roach told PEOPLE moments after Washington debuted her ensemble on the red carpet. He added: “She trusted me with such a big look which was unreal.”

Other celebs spotted included J. Lo in Valentino…

La La Milan who made her red carpet debut…

and Billy Porter who set the carpet ablaze in a white tux and feathered Alex Vinash train.

Are you feeling these Golden Globes looks???

