Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes & Andre Rison’ Doc Snatched Twitter’s Edges
Twitter is still reeling from the spicy premiere of Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love” Docuseries that deep-dived into the notoriously toxic relationship between Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (RIP) & Andre Rison.
And yes, it was just as popcorn-worthy as you’d imagine with shocking reveals and eyebrow-raising commentary that, naturally, sent Messy Twitter spiraling into a tea-trunk TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes & Andre Rison’ Doc on the flip.
