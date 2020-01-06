F*** Your Lil Award Show: Beyoncé Blessed The Gluten-Free Golden Globes & Got Snubbed AGAIN

Beyoncé’s sleeves said back uuup peasants pic.twitter.com/vWwR6wsAfR — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé Gets Snubbed At Golden Globes, Twitter Erupts

Another (pasty) Award show, another SNUB for Queen Bey who popped up at the Golden Globes looking absolutely stunning just to lose for Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Spirit” from “The Lion King”) in front of Hollweird’s finest.

Yep, SNUBBED AGAIN by another major voting body in a not-very-shocking moment that sparked all kinds of hysteria across social media.

Beyonce had to watch this. pic.twitter.com/9FvAx3wwNO — kyndall (@idalupin0) January 6, 2020

