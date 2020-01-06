Upgrade? More Pics Of Diddy’s Maybe New Jet Skiing Model Boo Jordan Ozuna

More Pics Of Diddy’s Maybe New Jet Skiing Model Boo Jordan Ozuna

Diddy is certainly moving around these days. He went from Cassie, who he dated most of 2019, to a very weird relationship triangle with Lori Harvey and possibly his son Justin. Ever since Lori apparently dumped him, blocked him and moved on to Future, Diddy has been under the radar and enjoying the single life.

Last week, Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and the aforementioned Future (who, may we remind you, is dating Diddy’s ex, Lori Harvey) were all hanging out together in Miami. They took in the sights, hit up the Heat game courtside and went jet skiing together.

Diddy’s jet ski wasn’t a solo ride, though as he apparently had model Jordan Ozuna with him. Who is she? Well…

View this post on Instagram Sundazed A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:06am PST

Damn! Diddy knows how to pick em. Want to see more of this bombshell? Of course you do. Hit the flip: