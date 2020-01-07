LHHMIA Is Back And So Is ALL Of Twitter Being Fed Up With Shay…Again

#LHHMIA Is Back And So Is ALL Of Twitter Being Fed Up With Shay

Love & Hip-Hop Miami has returned, everyone. VH1 has gifted us with some new storylines from Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra and, of course, Shay. The last one is someone who has been getting dragged across the internet for damn near 20 years ever since she was on Flavor Of Love back in the day.

Now, Shay is in the middle of more mess. Her brother is dating Amara La Negra and she is out her calling Amara her “sister” for some reason. Amara is basically rolling her eyes at Shay the whole time. The internet is doing the same as another year gives us another reason to be fed up with Shay. Poor Shay.