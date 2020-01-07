Celebrity Seeds: Kandi And Todd’s Son Ace Tucker Celebrates 4th Birthday

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Son Ace Has A Birthday Party

Over the weekend Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker threw a birthday party for their son Ace who turned 4-years-old on Monday. The couple rented out the Riverside Epicenter and invited close friends like Kenya Moore, Tiny Harris, Shamea Morton, Rasheeda Frost, Toya Johnson, Monyetta Shaw, Lena Huggar, Deelishis, Marlo Hampton and Tamika Scott who brought their precious kids out for the fun day, which included arcade games, go-karts, a slide, a Spiderman and more.

Ace (or, more likely — Ace’s parents) posted about his special day using photos from the event.

Kandi also posted about the party as well.

It was a bit of an Xscape reunion for Tamika Scott, Tiny and Kandy,

One of our favorite photos is this one, of Ace with lifelong play pals Heiress Harris, Reign Rushing and Rory Huggar, the children of Tiny, Toya and RL and his wife Lena respectively. So cute right?

Baby Brooklyn Daly was happy to be there with mom Kenya Moore as well.

Deelishis and Raymond Santana Jr. brought their beautifully blended family

