Babies: Friends And Fam Shower Christina Milian In Anticipation Of Prince Pokora’s Arrival

Christina Milian Shares Photos From Baby Shower For Son Prince Pokora

Congratulations! Christina Milian is just weeks away from delivering her second child, a son she and partner Matt Pokora plan to name Prince.

The couple were caught cuddling at a Lakers game last week, just days before friends and family joined the happy couple to shower their impending swirly seed. C-Milli took to IG to share snaps, including this one, with daughter Violet (from her previous marriage to The-Dream).

Milian touted the perks of the Peanut app, one of the sponsors for her shower, as a great way to connect moms and moms-to-be.

