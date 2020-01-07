Babies: Friends And Fam Shower Christina Milian In Anticipation Of Prince Pokora’s Arrival

- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian Shares Photos From Baby Shower For Son Prince Pokora

Congratulations! Christina Milian is just weeks away from delivering her second child, a son she and partner Matt Pokora plan to name Prince.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

The couple were caught cuddling at a Lakers game last week, just days before friends and family joined the happy couple to shower their impending swirly seed. C-Milli took to IG to share snaps, including this one, with daughter Violet (from her previous marriage to The-Dream).

Milian touted the perks of the Peanut app, one of the sponsors for her shower, as a great way to connect moms and moms-to-be.

Hit the flip for more flicks from the shower.

Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian’s Baby Shower Pictures

Christina’s close knit family posed for pictures with the entertainer, who wore a brown matching knit set that included a crop top, pants and a long cardigan.

The intimate affair appeared to be largely lowkey, with just a few famous faces sprinkled in like, reality stars Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson, actress Zulay Henao and the Haqq twins Khalijah and Malika (who is also currently expecting). Industry pros will also recognize real members of the Milian circle like longtime friend and business partner Lauren Rodgers, Billy Clark, hairstylist Larry Jarah Sims and J. Ryan La Cour.

Looks like the whole village is ready to roll out the red carpet for baby boy Pokora.

Congratulations to Matt and Christina and the whole fam.

