Babies: Friends And Fam Shower Christina Milian In Anticipation Of Prince Pokora’s Arrival

Christina Milian Shares Photos From Baby Shower For Son Prince Pokora
Congratulations! Christina Milian is just weeks away from delivering her second child, a son she and partner Matt Pokora plan to name Prince.
The couple were caught cuddling at a Lakers game last week, just days before friends and family joined the happy couple to shower their impending swirly seed. C-Milli took to IG to share snaps, including this one, with daughter Violet (from her previous marriage to The-Dream).
Having so much fun at my baby shower with Violet! I’ve spoken before about how I love the @peanut app and their mission to connect moms and moms-to-be. It’s an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women. It seriously takes a village to raise a child and @peanut is a reminder that we’re not alone. This app and the community has really helped me, and I hope it helps you too. #peanutapp
Milian touted the perks of the Peanut app, one of the sponsors for her shower, as a great way to connect moms and moms-to-be.
Christina Milian’s Baby Shower Pictures
Going thru all my pics from our baby shower and can see what a good time we had with our close friends and family. So many laughs & such good energy all around. Thank you @illuminationpr for hosting a special event in this time in our lives. And thank you To all who came out to celebrate! We love you.. More 📸 to follow..
Christina’s close knit family posed for pictures with the entertainer, who wore a brown matching knit set that included a crop top, pants and a long cardigan.
Coming down from an awesome weekend.. our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends. Again, thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP! 😂 those who couldn’t make it you were there with us at heart. We adore our gifts! Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready! Love you! Merci @robynmatarazzo! Photos: 📸MOVI Inc.
The intimate affair appeared to be largely lowkey, with just a few famous faces sprinkled in like, reality stars Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson, actress Zulay Henao and the Haqq twins Khalijah and Malika (who is also currently expecting). Industry pros will also recognize real members of the Milian circle like longtime friend and business partner Lauren Rodgers, Billy Clark, hairstylist Larry Jarah Sims and J. Ryan La Cour.
Looks like the whole village is ready to roll out the red carpet for baby boy Pokora.
Congratulations to Matt and Christina and the whole fam.
