My Turn: Lil Baby Performs “Woah” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Baby Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Lil Baby is the latest artist to stop by The Tonight Show for a live performance.
On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon returned to his late night hosting gig after a long break for the holidays, inviting the Atlanta native on as the first musical guest of 2020. The rapper performed his hit song, “Woah” with the help of a big posse of back-up dancers and some nice care visuals.
Check the performance out for yourself down below:
