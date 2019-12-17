Album Mode: Lil Baby Formally Announces “My Turn” Album And New Mixtape

Lil Baby Formally Announces “My Turn” Album And New Mixtape

Lil Baby is destined to be the breakout Hip-Hop sensation in 2020 alongside his fellow Quality Control family. He relaxed in 2019 touring and collecting the bag in city after city all while warning people he’d turn up at the end of the year leading into 2020. He recently released his new song “Whoa” which he followed up with the video just days later. On Youtube alone, the video has garnered 45 million plays. HipHop-N-More reports his new album “My Turn” will arrive in just under 4 weeks which would be some time in January. A(FYI, there is a rumored surprise mega releases slated for December 20th)

With the song going upwards, the Atlanta rapper has revealed plans for the release of his new album which is titled My Turn. Baby unveiled the title on his Twitter and also went live on Instagram to further speak on it. He told fans that DaBaby, Gunna, Young Thug and Moneybagg Yo will be featured on the project.

If that wasn’t enough with his Da Baby assisted single “Baby” reached #1 on radio and he’s got much more street music on the way thanks to his “Lamborghini Boys” mixtape.

“Lamborghini Boys” -mixtape — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 15, 2019

“Lamborghini Boys” will more than likely be with his close friend Gunna. Safe to say 2020 is the year of the Baby. Delays and push backs happen but hopefully, he’s still able to deliver while traveling on the road.