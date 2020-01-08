Shellfish Lover: One Man’s Epic Rant Over A Woman Not Being Able To Afford Red Lobster For Him Has BROKEN The Internet
Well, this was quite an overreaction. People posting their relationship Ls and problems on social media has been happening since the 1500s. It’s become so commonplace that it’s hard to even keep up when a new relationship struggle hits the timeline. However, on a rare occasion a relationship disaster is so monumental that it gets to trending and blowing up Twitter.
That happened this week when one user posted a series of texts between her and some man she was dating. She lovingly posted pics of food she wanted to cook for him because she didn’t have money for Red Lobster. That seems kind enough, right? Well.
He. Went. Off.
Sir. King? Red Lobster four times in a week? LMAO explain this to us, someone .
Twitter went slap off on his stupidity and everyone lost their damn minds. Take a look.
