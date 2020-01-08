Bittersweet: Mac Miller’s Family Announces The Release Of New Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ Next Week

- By Bossip Staff
US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' Drops Next Week

It is going to be a very sad-yet-joyous day next Friday, January 17, 2020.

Mac Miller‘s family has just announced that his new, posthumous album, Circles, will be released on all streaming services.

Circles. January 17.

The world lost Mac on September 7, 2018 and there are many people, family, friends, and fans, who are still grieving. While we fully expect the music to be incredible, it’s going to be difficult to enjoy music when we know that Mac isn’t here and will never get to see our reactions to his art.

