Azriel Clary Presses Charges On Jocelyn Savage Over Livestream Catch Fade, Alleges Statutory Rape & LIES — “You Slept With Me As A Minor!”

Azriel Clary Presses Charges On Joycelyn Savage Over Fight, Underage Sex

Cops were called to R. Kelly’s Chicago condo today because his two complicit girlfriends were BRAWLING.

Part of their kerfuffle was caught when Azriel, 21, started recording the live-action for Instagram followers. Apparently, Joycelyn Savage, 23, thought Azriel was “disrespectful” for bringing an identified man into the apartment. Things escalated from there and the girls appear to attack each other physically.

Right before hands were thrown, Azriel shouts “you were sleeping with me as a minor!” and repeats it over and over. There appear to be two other people there, breaking up the fight and one voice of a man who requests the police be called.

Azriel gets the last word in after the women were tussling declaring, “you’re going to jail, mama!” Yikes!

Azriel sounds like she’s fed tf up!

Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see. 🕵️‍♀️🪓 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 8, 2020

But that’s not all! Azriel went a step further, confessing to live viewers that she’s been lying to the public about the details of her relationship with R. Kelly, implicating Joycelyn as well. Azriel also lets her live record her pressing actual charges on Savage as she speaks to police. She tells them that Joycelyn slept with her while she was a minor.