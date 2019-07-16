Money? Cash? No: R. Kelly’s “Live-In Girlfriends” Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary No Longer Getting Paid, Can’t Access Savings

R. Kelly Girls Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Can’t Access Money

R. Kelly’s most recent arrest for federal sex trafficking and child pornography charges will likely be the last shoe to drop in his decades of *alleged* sick, sadistic, and unsavory sexual abuse of underage girls.

According to TMZ, his arrest has also had an effect on the two women who continue to do his bidding. Sources close to Kelly say that Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary have worked for years as Kelly’s “personal assistant” and he has been paying them in cash to the point that they’ve saved up quite a bit of money. Now that Robert has been arrested, they say the handler that usually distributes the dollars has gone MIA and they don’t have access to the money they’ve saved.

Fortunately for them, the Trump Tower condo that they live in has been paid through the end of the year so they can live rent-free for the next few months.

If these girls think they will ever see a dime of this bread then we have a radiation-free condo in Chernobyl to sell them.