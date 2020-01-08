(No) Order In The Court: Kentucky Judge Suspended For Allegedly Having Courthouse Threesome 

Kentucky Judge Suspended Over Courthouse Threesome

Back in December, Kentucky Judge Dawn Gentry was accused of participating in a threesome in the northern 16th Judicial District courthouse. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the family court judge has been suspended and charged with multiple counts of misconduct.

NBC News:

“The judge, who was elected in November 2018, allegedly hired her lover, a former pastor, and then allowed him to play guitar and sing in the office, ‘disrupting other court employees during the workday,’ according to the court documents. A lawyer for Gentry said she didn’t realize his behavior was a distraction, the documents show. Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman, also allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the courthouse.”

But that’s not all. Gentry faces a bunch of other charges, including bringing her children to work and allowing them to witness confidential court proceedings. Plus the committee is accusing her of providing false or inaccurate time sheets, and allowing staff to store and consume alcoholic beverages in court offices. A hearing for Gentry’s case is set to be announced some time this week.

Whew, chile.