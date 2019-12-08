Order In The Court: Kentucky Judge Accused Of Pressuring Lawyers To Have Threesomes In The Courthouse

Kentucky Judge Accused Of Using Courtroom As A Swingers Club

According to The Sun, a Family Court judge from Kentucky reportedly is in hot water for using her courthouse for group sex and allowing staff to get drunk on the job.

Judge Dawn Gentry is allegedly facing a total of nine misconduct charges, along with giving preferential treatment to lawyers who had sex with her.

According to Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, the judge flirted with attorneys over social media app Snapchat (where the evidence would be erased in 24 hours) and also claims to have evidence that lawyers were pressured into sleeping with Gentry.

One of the boldest claims was that the judge reportedly pressured a female lawyer to have a threesome with her and her a lover, a Christian pastor. Gentry is accused of frequently using the courthouse as a “swingers club”.

Gentry has denied most of the charges against her and she now faces a disciplinary hearing.