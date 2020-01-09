Speak On It: Steve Harvey Responds To Questions About Lori Harvey And Future, Fires Back At Mark Curry Allegations [Video]

Steve Harvey Responds To Questions About Lori Harvey, Future, Mark Curry

After several months of Lori Harvey breaking hearts and the internet, many wondered if her dear ol’ daddy’s heart was still in one piece.

Yesterday, the folks at The Hollywood Fix ran up on Steve Harvey while he was out in L.A. with Kris Jenner’s wide-hipped bae Corey Gamble and asked him directly what he felt about Lori Harvey dating Future. They also asked him about Mark Curry’s claims that he’s been stealing jokes.

Steve was, well…watch it for yourself in the video below.

Thoughts?