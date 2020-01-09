Do You Agree? Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal CHEATERS!

Loni Love Thinks Black Men Make Excuses About Being Faithful

Black men do cheat.

Comedian Loni Love thinks there needs to be an open discussion regarding the way successful Black men generally make excuses to be unfaithful. On a recent episode of “The Real”, the comedian commented in regards to Kevin Hart explaining why he cheated on Eniko on his recent Netflix docuseries. She says men like Kevin, Joe Budden, etc typically blame “working hard” on dismantling their home lives.

Loni thinks it’s BS! Adrienne Bailon chimed in, saying that men of all races cheat but Loni shot back, it’s specifically Black men that use stress from work or “success” to cheat on their wives and girlfriends.

